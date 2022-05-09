Nick Cave Loses Second Son Seven Years After Teen Son's Death

By Katrina Nattress

May 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Cave is mourning the loss of his son, Jethro Lazenby. The singer-songwriter broke the heartbreaking news in a statement, writing: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.” A cause of death has yet to be revealed. He was 31 years old.

Jethro was born in 1991 in Melbourne, Australia and didn't find out Cave was his dad until he was 8. “To my eternal regret, I didn’t make much contact with Jethro in the early years, but I now have a great relationship with him,” Cave said in an interview in 2008. He worked as a model and actor, with roles in 2007’s Corroboree and 2011’s My Little Princess.

Prior to his death, Jethro was arrested for violently assaulting his mother Beau Lazenby in early March. He was released from custody on Friday (May 6), according to The Herald.

Tragically, this is not the first child Cave has lost in recent years. In 2015 his son Arthur died after falling off a cliff in Brighton. He was 15 years old. Nick Cave wrote Ghosteen, his 2019 album with the Bad Seeds, in memory of his son.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
