Over 585,000 Pounds Of Frozen Ready-To-Eat Chicken Breasts Recalled

The United States Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service has expanded a recall of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breasts sold by Wayne Farms, LLC. because they may not be fully cooked.

The recall now covers 585,030 pounds of chicken breasts that were shipped to retailers and restaurants across the country.

The chicken breast fillets were produced between February 9 and April 30, 2022, and include the following products:

9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz "ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST" with "use by" dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz "ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST" with "use by" dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

6-lb. cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-oz "ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET" with "use by" date 3/5/23.

16-oz. zippered plastic packages containing "CHEF'S CRAFT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET" and establishment number P-20214 printed next to the 3/23/2023 best by date.

The original recall covered the following products.

9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz "ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST" with "use by" date 5/30/22

9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz "ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST" with "use by" date 6/19/22

The FSIS said the customers should not eat the products and should throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

There have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions from consuming the recalled chicken breasts.