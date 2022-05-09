Richard Sherman Expected To Land Major Broadcasting Gig: Report

"I think we've all probably known this was coming for probably the early part of his career," Rapoport said of Sherman's reported interest in a transition to a media career. "I'm sure he's going to be excellent. The deal, not done yet, but sounds like it probably should be...Richard Sherman likely headed to Amazon, will stay in shape in case an NFL opportunity arises."

The Compton native was selected by the Seahawks at No. 154 overall in the fifth-round of the 2011 NFL Draft and was one of several standout defensive backs on the team's "Legion of Boom" secondary during its most successful run in franchise history, which included its only Super Bowl victory and two NFC championships.

Sherman led all NFL players with eight interceptions -- a total he matched from the previous season -- during the Seahawks' Super Bowl championship season in 2013 and is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

The former Stanford University standout spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2018-20) before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last September.