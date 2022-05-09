Richard Sherman Expected To Land Major Broadcasting Gig: Report

By Jason Hall

May 9, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New England Patriots
Photo: Getty Images

Richard Sherman is reportedly planning to start the next phase of his career.

The free agent cornerback is reportedly "deep in talks with Amazon, not an NFL team, with Amazon to land their as part of their broadcasting operation for the 2022 season," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Sherman, 34, a former Super Bowl champion and three-time first-team All-Pro selection, has always had a larger-than-life personality to match his play as one of the NFL's all-time best cornerbacks, providing numerous memorable soundbites throughout his legendary career, including his postgame rant following the Seattle Seahawks' NFC Championship Game victory en route to their Super Bowl XLVIII win.

"I think we've all probably known this was coming for probably the early part of his career," Rapoport said of Sherman's reported interest in a transition to a media career. "I'm sure he's going to be excellent. The deal, not done yet, but sounds like it probably should be...Richard Sherman likely headed to Amazon, will stay in shape in case an NFL opportunity arises."

The Compton native was selected by the Seahawks at No. 154 overall in the fifth-round of the 2011 NFL Draft and was one of several standout defensive backs on the team's "Legion of Boom" secondary during its most successful run in franchise history, which included its only Super Bowl victory and two NFC championships.

Sherman led all NFL players with eight interceptions -- a total he matched from the previous season -- during the Seahawks' Super Bowl championship season in 2013 and is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

The former Stanford University standout spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2018-20) before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last September.

