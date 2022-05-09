Watch Olivia Rodrigo Rock Out To A '90s Classic

Olivia Rodrigo rocked out to No Doubt's '90s classic "Just A Girl" on a recent stop of her Sour tour.

The "Good 4 U" singer has made her appreciation for the '90s and early '00s clear while on tour with covers of Veruca Salt's "Seether" and Avril Lavigne's "Complicated" on her setlist. On the Philadelphia leg of her tour, she gushed over her love of Gwen Stefani. “Anyone that knows me knows that I am the biggest Gwen Stefani fan in the world,” she said to the crowd. She then recalled meeting the "Rich Girl" singer at the 2022 Met Gala last week. “I got to talk to her for a while, and she’s just the coolest human in the world. I love her music so much and I wanted to play this song for you guys tonight," she continued before performing.

Rodrigo is seen dancing across the stage while the crowd goes wild singing along to the song's memorable lyrics, "Cause I'm just a girl, oh, little old me/Well, don't let me out of your sight/Oh, I'm just a girl, all pretty and petite/So don't let me have any rights." Her upcoming tour stops include Atlanta, Nashville, and Austin.

Watch the cover below: