2022 Can't Cancel Pride Lineup Revealed: Elton John, Katy Perry & More

With Pride Month quickly approaching iHeartMedia and Procter & Gamble are once again teaming up to invite people everywhere to join "Can't Cancel Pride — Proud AND Together" — a fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ community celebrating visibility and inclusivity for all.

Taking place on June 14th at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles and in remote locations across the country, "Can't Cancel Pride — Proud AND Together" is set to feature performances and appearances from some of the most influential voices in the community, as well as the biggest names in culture and entertainment, including Elton John, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Betty Who, Kim Petras and more. And taking on hosting duty this year is JoJo Siwa, who received a special honor at last year’s event for being a young trailblazer in the community.

This year's event will also honor Elton John with the first-ever Impact Award for his humanitarian work through the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which is celebrating its 30th year. The event will recognize the history and incredible impact his organization has made to overcome the stigma, discrimination and neglect that keeps us from ending AIDS.

With support from brands including P&G, Chevrolet, Bounty®, Braun, Charmin®, Dawn®, Downy®, GilletteLabs®, Metamucil®, Pampers®, Pantene, Tide®, Venus and VÖOST Vitamins, the one-hour benefit special, produced by iHeartMedia and P&G, will stream on June 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on iHeartRadio’s TikTok, YouTube, Facebook pages, iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com and Revry. The event will later be available on-demand until June 30th on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook and Revry.