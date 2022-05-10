Another Beach House Collapses Into The Atlantic Ocean

Another beach house along the North Carolina coast has fallen into the Atlantic Ocean. The house, which sat along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe in North Carolina's Outer Banks, collapsed, sending debris up and down the coast.

There was nobody in the home at the time of the collapse, and there were no reports of injuries.

The National Parks Service said they closed the beach along Ocean Drive to protect beachgoers from the debris. They also warned that other houses along the water were in danger of collapsing into the ocean.

Officials asked any visitors who wish to help clean up the debris to stack it above the high-tide line to ensure the debris doesn't get washed back into the ocean.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore shared several photos of the collapsed house on Flickr, along with others seen resting on stilts above the water.

In February, a five-bedroom rental home collapsed into the ocean, with pieces of debris found seven miles away.

Officials have blamed the collapses on erosion, which has pushed the shoreline back, putting many homes in danger.

"Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future," said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. "We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore."