Margaritas, Music And More: Columbus Taco Fest Returns

Get ready, Columbus. The Columbus Taco Fest is returning to its home in Genoa Park this Saturday (May 14) and Sunday (May 15). The two-day event will be full of beautiful weather, delicious tacos and ice-cold margaritas. Plus, there will also be a puppy dress-up contest.

The Columbus Taco festival was first held in Genoa Park in 2018. After the second installment came back to the park in 2019, the event was shut down in 2020 and moved to Goodale Park for a smaller celebration in 2021.

“It's a place we've always liked, and we're comfortable there,” Hugo Albornoz, the executive director of Taco Fest, says.

The dress-up competition will take place on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. The main event is for Chihuahuas, but there are also events for small and large dogs.

“Every year, people bring their puppies, and sometimes, they dress them up,” Albornoz says. “Chihuahuas are a breed from Mexico, but we don't discriminate.”

The $10 entrance fee will be donated to RESCUEDohio, an organization whose mission is “to help find homes for unwanted and abandoned dogs and to advocate for the rights of all animals everywhere.”

The Columbus Taco festival will take place from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at Genoa Park (303 W. Broad St.). Admission is free. Check out a map and complete list of taco trucks here.