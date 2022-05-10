Privileged Teen Given Probation After Being Accused Of Rape Arrested Again

A 19-year-old from South Carolina who was given probation in a plea deal to settle accusations of rape against him was arrested again. Bowen Turner, 19, was charged with a misdemeanor count of public disorderly conduct after he was found stumbling in the middle of the street. He was also charged with violating the terms of his probation.

An incident report stated the deputies received a report that a man was staggering down the street just before midnight on Sunday (May 8) evening. When deputies approached the man, identified as Turner, they could smell "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

According to Fitsnews, Turner used a fake ID to purchase over $100 worth of alcohol at a bar and repeatedly tried to get a female employee to drive him home.

When Turner was taken to jail, he threatened to bite off a deputy's finger when he was told he had to wear a mask. When officers informed Turner he was being recorded, he allowed them to put the mask over his face.

Turner's arrest comes one month after he received five years of probation after he was charged with raping a 16-year-old while he was on bond for charges of raping another girl.

Turner was facing charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct but agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge. In addition to avoiding jail time, he did not have to register as a sex offender. He was also facing charges for allegedly raping a 17-year-old in October 2018, but those charges were dropped after his alleged victim died by suicide.

A rape allegation from April 2018 is still under investigation.

Turner, whose father works as an investigator for a local prosecutor, was given a lenient sentence despite ignoring home confinement orders on more than 50 occasions. He reportedly left his house to go car shopping out of state and go golfing.

The fact that Turner is in trouble again didn't surprise Sarah Ford, an attorney for the families of two of Turner's alleged victims.

"I expect that if they have not yet served a probation warrant, that they will be doing that very shortly," Ford told The Daily Beast. "It's mind-boggling, it really is. Should anybody be surprised by this? Absolutely not. He hasn't followed any of the rules… that's what happens when you have power and privilege. But I can guarantee, another person in his position who was poor, or who didn't have a private attorney, or was Black or brown, or any number of things, I don't think that they would be seeing the benefits that he's been given, time after time after time."