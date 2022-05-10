Tesla Recalls 130,000 Vehicles Because The Touch Screen May Go Blank

Tesla is issuing another recall, this time to fix an issue with the touch screens. Tesla said the recall impacts 130,000 and includes the Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022 and Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs from 2022.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explained that the fast-charging process can cause the CPU to overheat, which could cause the touch screen to go blank. Without the touch screens, drivers would not be able to see the rearview camera, the indicators that display what gear the vehicle is in, and the settings that control the windshield defrosters.

Tesla said that issue was discovered during routine endurance testing. The electric car maker will fix the problem with an online software update to improve the temperature management system for the CPU.

Tesla has received 59 warranty claims for the issue, but there have been no reports of accidents.

This is the 11th time since January 27 that Tesla has been forced to issue a recall. Most of the recalls were resolved by software updates. It is also the second recall related to the touch screens. Last year, Tesla recalled 155,000 vehicles and replaced the processors.

You can check to see if our vehicle is under recall by visiting nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your VIN number.