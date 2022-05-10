Travis Barker Praises Billie Eilish For Breaking The Rules Of Pop Punk

By Katrina Nattress

May 11, 2022

Travis Barker is considered by many to be "pop-punk royalty," so what does the king think of this generation's stars like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo? He loves them for breaking the rules.

“I like Olivia’s album, I love everything Billie’s done. I won’t say, ‘This is pop-punk.’ I’ll say, this music that came out, let’s say like Avril [Lavigne]’s Love Sux, let’s say jxdn’s Tell Me About Tomorrow, and Tickets To My Downfall [Machine Gun Kelly], were all inspired by pop-punk," he explained to Billboard. “It doesn’t mean that it’s just pop-punk or has to be categorized like that. Olivia Rodrigo is probably going to make an album that has a little bit of pop punk influence and some other influences too. Billie’s going to make whatever magical music she’s going to make and she’s going to be inspired by so much. You don’t have to follow the rules or keep it as sterile as the record label or whatever the rollout plan may be.”

“It’s not how it was when Blink or Green Day came out where there were pop-punk kids, metal kids, rap kids,” he added. “Everyone has been inspired by everything for so long — it just got louder this year.”

Watch his interview with Billboard above.

