US Government Sued Over Lake Michigan Erosion

By Taylor Linzinmeir

May 10, 2022

Young woman watching birds with binocular on lake. Scientific research
Photo: Getty Images

A nonprofit group called the New Buffalo Shoreline Alliance has claimed the U.S. government violated their fifth amendment rights by building the New Buffalo Harbor.

The fifth amendment states private property cannot be taken for public use without “just compensation.”

“The government authorized the harbor, the Army Corps of Engineers designed it, but if the government takes property from U.S. citizens unjustly, the U.S. citizen is able to make a claim against that and that’s what we believe happened here,” New Buffalo Shoreline Alliance Secretary Ron Watson says, according to CBS Detroit.

Members of the alliance believe the designers of the New Buffalo Harbor, which was built on Lake Michigan in 1975, knew about the sand starvation it would cause to the lake's shoreline, where many alliance members' homes reside.

“There was an agreement made that the corp would nourish the beaches because they knew there would be a blockage of sand resulting from the construction of the Harbor,” Ted Grzywacz, New Buffalo Shoreline Alliance president, says.

Grzywacz claims the funding for such procedures stopped in 1995 and the people of New Buffalo have seen little to no support since that time.

“We’re not asking for personal compensation. Homeowners are gonna get no money. The money is going to go into a trust and that trust will be used to nurse to beaches [and] construct wave attenuation devices to keep the nourishment on the beaches,” Grzywacz says.

The lawsuit is currently pending litigation, and the U.S. government has asked the Detroit office of the Army Corp of Engineers to answer the complaint.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.