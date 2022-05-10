Watch Muse Play 'The Deepest Of Deep Cuts' Live For The First Time

By Katrina Nattress

May 10, 2022

On Monday night (May 9), Muse played a charity show at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith to raise money for War Child and Médecins Sans Frontières‘ relief efforts in Ukraine.

As NME points out, the trio's 18-song set was a mix of new material, fan favorites and rarities. In fact, they played one song for the first time ever.

“This is the deepest of deep cuts. If anyone knows this, I’ll be very surprised,” frontman Matt Bellamy said before they began playing "The Gallery" — an instrumental track that appeared as a B-side for "Bliss" and was featured on their 2002 compilation/live album Hullabaloo.

Muse is gearing up to release their ninth studio album, Will of the People, on August 26. They plan to play another benefit show tonight (May 10). Watch them play "The Gallery" above and check out their setlist below.

Muse Setlist 5-9-2022

‘Won’t Stand Down’

‘Interlude’

‘Hysteria (with AC/DC’s ‘Back In Black’ riff outro)

‘Pressure’

‘Bliss’

‘Psycho’

‘Assassin’ (‘Grand Omega Bosses Edit’ version)

‘The Gallery’

‘Compliance’

‘Stockholm Syndrome’ (with Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Calm Like A Bomb’ riff outro)

‘Prelude’

‘Starlight’

‘Plug In Baby’

‘Citizen Erased’

‘Supermassive Black Hole’

‘Uprising’

Encore:

‘Space Dementia’

‘Knights Of Cydonia’

