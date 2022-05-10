Young Thug, Gunna & Indicted YSL Members Could Face 'Maximum Penalties'

Willis also discussed the 88-page indictment, which attributes song lyrics from Young Thug and Gunna as evidence of their crimes. Gunna's bars from Lil Keed's "Fox 5" were listed as well as lyrics from nine different songs from Thugger's catalog including his 2014 “Eww" and his most recent smash featuring Gunna “Ski". The indictment also cites his 2018 collaboration with Nicki Minaj “Anybody” (“I never killed anybody but I got something to do with that body”), his 2018 track “Just How It Is” (“Gave the lawyer close to two mil, he handles all the killings”) and his 2020 song “Take It to Trial” (“For slimes you know I kill, trial, I done beat it twice, state, I’m undefeated like feds came and snatched me”).



“I believe in the first amendment. It's one of our most precious rights," Willis said. "However, the First Amendment does not protect people from prosecutors using it as evidence if it is such.”



There's still no confirmation on Gunna's status, but Young Thug continues to be held at Fulton County Jail. Watch the entire press conference below.