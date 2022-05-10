Young Thug, Gunna & Indicted YSL Members Could Face 'Maximum Penalties'
By Tony M. Centeno
May 10, 2022
Young Thug, Gunna and the rest of their Young Stoner Life crew are facing serious charges that could lead to even more serious consequences.
During a press conference held on Tuesday, May 10, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis provided more insight into the investigation into YSL's alleged crimes, which has been ongoing for several years. During the presser, Willis responded to a question regarding the sentencing of the individuals named in the 56-count indictment. Although it's too early to tell, Willis said that violence in her community "deserves maximum penalties" and that many of those indicted are "looking at life" in prison.
When asked about the type of sentencing they might be facing, Fulton County DA Fani Willis says “many people are looking at life under this indictment”— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 10, 2022
“It is my opinion that violence in our communities deserves maximum penalties” pic.twitter.com/7yNSFegxUI
"We'll ask on the different charges for the maximum penalties and there's obviously many people that are looking at life under this indictment," Willis said. "It is my opinion that violence in our communities deserves maximum penalties."
There was also an outlandish question from a reporter who said he was "expecting to see" Jack Harlow's name in the indictment. Willis responded by stating that she did not want to "overreach" beyond the 28 people who were already hit with RICO charges. The reporter did not provide any other information that would even insinuate that Harlow was involved in any of YSL's dealings.
Reporter: ‘The indictment’s got Young Thug, and a bunch of other rappers. But there’s one name I was expecting to see, and I didn’t, and that’s Jack Harlow. Can you speak to that?’— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 10, 2022
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis responds: pic.twitter.com/13YlMUFiAJ
Willis also discussed the 88-page indictment, which attributes song lyrics from Young Thug and Gunna as evidence of their crimes. Gunna's bars from Lil Keed's "Fox 5" were listed as well as lyrics from nine different songs from Thugger's catalog including his 2014 “Eww" and his most recent smash featuring Gunna “Ski". The indictment also cites his 2018 collaboration with Nicki Minaj “Anybody” (“I never killed anybody but I got something to do with that body”), his 2018 track “Just How It Is” (“Gave the lawyer close to two mil, he handles all the killings”) and his 2020 song “Take It to Trial” (“For slimes you know I kill, trial, I done beat it twice, state, I’m undefeated like feds came and snatched me”).
“I believe in the first amendment. It's one of our most precious rights," Willis said. "However, the First Amendment does not protect people from prosecutors using it as evidence if it is such.”
There's still no confirmation on Gunna's status, but Young Thug continues to be held at Fulton County Jail. Watch the entire press conference below.