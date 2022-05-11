17 Injured After Charlotte School Bus Crashes With Students On Board

More than a dozen students were injured after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus was involved in a collision with a dump truck and another vehicle in South Charlotte on Wednesday (May 11) morning.

The crash involving a South Mecklenburg High School bus occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Sharonbrook Drive near the intersection with Sharon Road West and South Boulevard, per WCNC.

Initial reports stated that there were 40 students onboard at the time of the crash, but CMS confirmed there were only 15 on board. Fourteen of the students were hurt, but none of sustained life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Two adults were also injured: one suffered life-threatening injuries and another had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. According to Charlotte Fire Department, it took officials about 30 minutes to get the driver from the bus and about an hour to get driver of the dump truck free from the vehicle. MEDIC confirmed that both drivers were conscious and stable at the scene. Officials haven't released much information about the third driver, WRAL reports.

As of 12:30 p.m., the preliminary investigation into the crash points toward it being routine, but Charlotte Police officers said it's still too early to determine if there will be any charges.