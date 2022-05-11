Fans Think Kylie Jenner Resembles This 'Euphoria' Star In New Photo Shoot
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 11, 2022
Kylie Jenner shared some new photos for her latest Kylie Cosmetics drop and followers noticed a resemblance to one of Euphoria's biggest stars. The Kardashians star posted an up-close photo showing off her new bronze and mauve palettes. The most-liked comment on the post reads, "its giving Alexa Demie vibessss." The comment's replies are full of people agreeing.
Alexa Demie is best known for portraying popular girl Maddy Perez in HBO's hit show Euphoria. While Kylie is no stranger to using bronze color palettes for her looks, the resemblance is likely due to the slicked-back hairstyle that Demie often wears, both in the show and in real life. Kylie's new bronze and mauve palettes dropped on May 11.
Kylie's last public outing was the 2022 Met Gala where she turned heads by wearing an extravagant Off-White wedding dress with a backward baseball hat serving as a veil. In an Instagram post after the exclusive event, Kylie revealed that the outfit was a nod to Off-White's founder Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021 at the age of 41. the look was similar to the label's fall 2022 show, which was Abloh's final collection.
"Virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020,” Jenner wrote in her caption. "To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. i’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever."