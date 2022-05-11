Fans Think Kylie Jenner Resembles This 'Euphoria' Star In New Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner shared some new photos for her latest Kylie Cosmetics drop and followers noticed a resemblance to one of Euphoria's biggest stars. The Kardashians star posted an up-close photo showing off her new bronze and mauve palettes. The most-liked comment on the post reads, "its giving Alexa Demie vibessss." The comment's replies are full of people agreeing.

Alexa Demie is best known for portraying popular girl Maddy Perez in HBO's hit show Euphoria. While Kylie is no stranger to using bronze color palettes for her looks, the resemblance is likely due to the slicked-back hairstyle that Demie often wears, both in the show and in real life. Kylie's new bronze and mauve palettes dropped on May 11.