Hyundai Recalls 215,000 Vehicles Because Of Leaky Fuel Hoses

Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 Sonatas because low-pressure fuel hoses can crack due to long-term exposure to heat from the engine. The cracked hoses can leak fuel into the engine compartment and increase the risk of a fire.

The recall includes 2013 and 2014 Sonata midsize sedans. Many of the vehicles were previously recalled in 2020 for the same issue. During the 2020 recall, dealers inspected the fuel hoses and replaced only those that were cracked. For hoses that were not damaged, mechanics wrapped them in heat-resistant tape.

Now, dealers will replace all the hoses, even if they are undamaged. Owners will be notified if their car is under recall in July.

Hyundai said it has received 138 reports due to the issue but noted there have been no reports of fires, crashes, or injuries.

You can check to see if our vehicle is under recall by visiting nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your VIN number.