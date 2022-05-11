It’s Not Dress Up, It’s Bravery: The Fashion Of ‘Inventing Anna’

The costume team also got to have a bit of fun and play with the different Annas seen throughout the show. As Paolo points out, everyone thought they knew the real Delvey, so her wardrobe and style would sometimes change dramatically from scene to scene.

“It was such an interesting process because we were trying to match exactly what Anna wore on her Instagram and in the courtroom,” Paolo said. “It was a heavily researched show.”

Apart from the show’s focus on Delvey’s fashion, the costume design team worked to make sure other characters wore clothes fitting for their roles. "Vivian Kent" wore nice but well-worn clothes and shoes to show her busy life as a reporter. Other characters, especially the friends surrounding Delvey, had their wardrobe changed throughout the show to demonstrate the effect Delvey was having on their lives.

“I think everybody that was around Anna in real life and on the show were influenced by her,” said Paolo. “She was able to almost hypnotize people and bring joy to their lives.”

All nine episodes of Inventing Anna are streaming on Netflix. To listen to the full discussion on the show’s fashion, check out "Dressing Anna with Lyn Paolo." Inventing Anna: The Official Podcast has new episodes every Wednesday.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.

Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here. There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.