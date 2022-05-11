Kendrick Lamar Unveils Cover Art For ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Kendrick Lamar unveiled the cover art for his highly anticipated upcoming album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers today (May 11.)

The "HUMBLE." rapper took to Instagram to share the album artwork with fans. The cover shows a photograph of Lamar wearing a crown of thorns while holding a baby, and with a gun tucked behind his belt. Behind him is a woman sitting in bed while also holding a baby and seemingly breastfeeding them. The walls of the room are not yet painted fully and the rest of the background shows an unmade bed and a radiator. Fans have been theorizing that the babies in the photo are Lamar's children with fiancée Whitney Alford.

See the cover art for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers below: