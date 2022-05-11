New Water Restrictions Announced For Los Angeles Amid Severe Drought

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (DWP) rolled out new water restrictions for city residents on Tuesday (May 10), according to the Los Angeles Times.

Starting on June 1, customers will only be allowed to use water for two days a week based on their addresses: Monday and Friday for odd addresses and Thursday and Sunday for even ones. Water will also be capped at only eight minutes or 15 minutes for sprinklers with water-conserving nozzles. These new rules will apply to everyone in DWP's coverage area.

You won't be allowed to water between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. regardless of your assigned days. If you violate these rules, you'll get a warning. Subsequent violations will result in fines, according to officials.

"We’ve elected to use the allotment number because we do still have our own aqueduct supplies, our own groundwater, and we have the ability to shift some of our demands on to the Colorado River where there’s not a restriction," Martin Adams, the DWP’s general manager and chief engineer, says. "We believe that going to two-day-a-week watering and getting people to really pay attention and ramp down their water use will keep us within the allotment that Met has offered us."

The announcement comes as the Golden State continues to grapple with a severe drought and shrinking water sources.

