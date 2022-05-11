Riot Fest 2022 Lineup Will Make Rock Fans Jump For Joy: See Who's Playing

By Katrina Nattress

May 11, 2022

Good Vibrations Festival 2008 - Sydney
Photo: Getty Images AsiaPac

Riot Fest's 2022 lineup is here, and it's sure to please rock fans of all types. My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits (performing Walk Among Us), and Nine Inch Nails are set to headline the three-day festival, which also notably marks the first confirmed Sunny Day Real Estate show since 2010.

Other acts include Alkaline Trio, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, The Descendents, Yellowcard, Bauhaus, Sunny Day Real Estate, Yungblud, The Story So Far, The Front Bottoms, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, and The Maine.

“I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are; it’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this,” festival founder Mike Petryshyn said in a statement. “I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come.”

Riot Fest is set to take place Sept. 16-18 at Chicago’s Douglass Park. Tickets are available here. Check out the full lineup below.

Riot Fest 2022 Lineup

September 16: My Chemical Romance, Alkaline Trio, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, The Descendents, Rocket From The Crypt, The Wonder Years, Placebo, Anberlin, Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Lucky Boys Confusion, Foxy Shazam, Boston Manor, Sincere Engineer, Pale Waves, Cloud Nothings, LS Dunes, carolesdaughter, Destroy Boys, AViVA, Bob Vylan, Holy Fawn, Algiers, Wargasm, Cliffdiver, Sitting On Stacy

September 17: The Original Misfits (performing Walk Among Us), Yellowcard, Bauhaus, Sunny Day Real Estate, Yungblud, The Story So Far, The Front Bottoms, The Menzingers, Alexisonfilm, Movements, jxdn, The Get Up Kids, Gwar, 7 Seconds, Madball, FEAR, Bully, The Joy Formidable, Together Pangea, POORSTACY, Mannequin Pussy, War On Women, Charlotte Sands, Jake Hill, Bridge City Sinners, THICK, Skating Polly, No Trigger, Surfbort

September 18: Nine Inch Nails, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, The Academy Is…, Action Bronson, Lunachicks, The Maine, Midtown, PVRIS, Jawbox, Alice Glass, The Linda Lindas, Mom Jeans, Real Friends, The Juliana Theory, Josh A, Renforshort, Joey Valence & Brae, Weathers, Kid Sistr, Save Face, The Bombpops, Treaty Of Paris, Concrete Castles, Chastity, Moon Kissed, Night Spice

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.