Riot Fest 2022 Lineup Will Make Rock Fans Jump For Joy: See Who's Playing
By Katrina Nattress
May 11, 2022
Riot Fest's 2022 lineup is here, and it's sure to please rock fans of all types. My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits (performing Walk Among Us), and Nine Inch Nails are set to headline the three-day festival, which also notably marks the first confirmed Sunny Day Real Estate show since 2010.
Other acts include Alkaline Trio, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, The Descendents, Yellowcard, Bauhaus, Sunny Day Real Estate, Yungblud, The Story So Far, The Front Bottoms, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, and The Maine.
“I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are; it’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this,” festival founder Mike Petryshyn said in a statement. “I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come.”
Riot Fest is set to take place Sept. 16-18 at Chicago’s Douglass Park. Tickets are available here. Check out the full lineup below.
The Riot Fest lineup is here! We'll see you September 16-18, 2022 at Douglass Park in Chicago. 1-day, 2-day, and 3-day passes are ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/3LIl1zcbyd pic.twitter.com/wuJBKf0tnN— Riot Fest (@RiotFest) May 11, 2022
Riot Fest 2022 Lineup
September 16: My Chemical Romance, Alkaline Trio, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, The Descendents, Rocket From The Crypt, The Wonder Years, Placebo, Anberlin, Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Lucky Boys Confusion, Foxy Shazam, Boston Manor, Sincere Engineer, Pale Waves, Cloud Nothings, LS Dunes, carolesdaughter, Destroy Boys, AViVA, Bob Vylan, Holy Fawn, Algiers, Wargasm, Cliffdiver, Sitting On Stacy
September 17: The Original Misfits (performing Walk Among Us), Yellowcard, Bauhaus, Sunny Day Real Estate, Yungblud, The Story So Far, The Front Bottoms, The Menzingers, Alexisonfilm, Movements, jxdn, The Get Up Kids, Gwar, 7 Seconds, Madball, FEAR, Bully, The Joy Formidable, Together Pangea, POORSTACY, Mannequin Pussy, War On Women, Charlotte Sands, Jake Hill, Bridge City Sinners, THICK, Skating Polly, No Trigger, Surfbort
September 18: Nine Inch Nails, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, The Academy Is…, Action Bronson, Lunachicks, The Maine, Midtown, PVRIS, Jawbox, Alice Glass, The Linda Lindas, Mom Jeans, Real Friends, The Juliana Theory, Josh A, Renforshort, Joey Valence & Brae, Weathers, Kid Sistr, Save Face, The Bombpops, Treaty Of Paris, Concrete Castles, Chastity, Moon Kissed, Night Spice