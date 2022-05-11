Riot Fest 2022 Lineup Will Make Rock Fans Jump For Joy: See Who's Playing

Riot Fest's 2022 lineup is here, and it's sure to please rock fans of all types. My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits (performing Walk Among Us), and Nine Inch Nails are set to headline the three-day festival, which also notably marks the first confirmed Sunny Day Real Estate show since 2010.

Other acts include Alkaline Trio, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, The Descendents, Yellowcard, Bauhaus, Sunny Day Real Estate, Yungblud, The Story So Far, The Front Bottoms, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, and The Maine.

“I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are; it’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this,” festival founder Mike Petryshyn said in a statement. “I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come.”

Riot Fest is set to take place Sept. 16-18 at Chicago’s Douglass Park. Tickets are available here. Check out the full lineup below.