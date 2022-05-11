The Columbus Crew's Scarves Have Broken A World Record

The Columbus Crew are officially Guinness World Record holders.

The soccer team partnered with Nationwide Children's Hospital to raise awareness for children's mental health and try and break the world record for longest chain of fan scarves today (May 11).

The whole endeavor began back in October when the Columbus Crew offered to donate a scarf to the chain every time a fan bought a “Wrap Them In Support” scarf.

The Wrap Them In Support commemorative scarf features the icons of “On Our Sleeves,” a movement for children's mental health that was developed by experts at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Volunteers laid out the scarf chain around the Lower.com Field pitch. Then, at about 3:50 p.m. EST, the measurements were finished. A representative from Guinness World Records confirmed that the scarf measured in at 4,848.56 feet. Thus, the record was broken.

According to the On Or Sleeves website, “all proceeds of the Wrap Them In Support campaign benefit the mission of On Our Sleeves to provide free, educational mental health and wellness resources to every community in America. Take a stand for children's mental health while cheering on the Crew.”

On Our Sleeves is the official child mental health cause of the Columbus Crew, according to their website.