This Is The Highest-Earning County In Arizona
By Ginny Reese
May 11, 2022
When you think of the wealthiest counties in your state- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants might pop into your mind. But other main factors that attribute to a county's high earnings are education and location.
Stacker compiled a list of the state's highest-earning counties. The website states, "Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income."
According to Stacker, the highest-earning county in Arizona is Maricopa County. The median annual household in the county is $64,468, which is 9.4% above the state's median and 2.6% above the national median.
Here are the top ten highest-earning counties in the state, along with the county's median annual household income:
- Maricopa County- $64,468
- Greenlee County- $63,473
- Coconino County- $59,460
- Pinal County- $58,174
- Pima County- $53,379
- Yavapai County- $52,451
- Graham County- $51-353
- Cochise County- $49,260
- Mohave County- $45,587
- Yuma County- $45,243
Click here to check out the full list of the state's highest-earning counties.