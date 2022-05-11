This Is The Highest-Earning County In Texas
By Ginny Reese
May 11, 2022
When you think of the wealthiest counties in your state- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants might pop into your mind. But other main factors that attribute to a county's high earnings are education and location.
Stacker compiled a list of the state's highest-earning counties. The website states, "Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income."
According to Stacker, the highest-earning county in Texas is Rockwell County. The median annual household in the county is $100,920, which is 63.1% above the state's median and 60.6% above the national median.
Here are the top ten highest-earning counties in the state, along with the county's median annual household income:
- Rockwell County- $100,920
- Fort Bend County- $97,743
- Collin County- $96,913
- Chambers County- $91,141
- Williamson County- $87,337
- Denton County- $86,913
- Kendall County- $84,747
- Loving County- $83,750
- Brazoria County- $81,447
- Montgomery County- $80,902
Click here to check out the full list of the state's highest-earning counties.