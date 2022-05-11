This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Los Angeles

An outstanding bar doesn't just have great drinks. It has a nice vibe, different seating options, delicious food, and other things that keep people coming back. That could be music, games, and many more activities and perks.

With that said, what's the best bar in Los Angeles? We checked out Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating on the website. According to Yelp, the No. 1 bar in the City of Angels is...

Potions & Poisons!

Located at 3514 W 8th St, this spot has 4.5 stars from nearly 200 reviews. This cocktail bar and lounge has a neat aesthetic and give you a chance to show off your singing skills. That's right -- they have karaoke!