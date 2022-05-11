This Restaurant Has The Best Burritos In Denver

By Zuri Anderson

May 11, 2022

A close-up of burritos on a wooden plate
Photo: Getty Images

If you're ever craving a delicious and packed burrito, Denver is full of restaurants ready to satisfy. Yelp lists the highest-rated restaurants serving burritos in the Mile High City. According to the website, this restaurant claimed the No. 1 spot:

La Taqueria La Familia!

This Highland restaurant has an impressive 4.5 stars with just under 400 reviews. One of their popular menu items is the smothered burrito, which is a huge portion topped with cheese and served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and green chile sauce.

Yelper Carlos P. described his experience here after ordering a smothered burrito:

"Their smothered burrito is hands down the best smothered burrito I've had in Denver. The lady and man working there are amazing people and humble as can be. Authentic vibes with lots of diverse guests. There are larger more fancy and expensive Mexican restaurants down the corner but food isn't nearly as good as this little gold gem. Definitely recommend if in the highland/Northside area."

You can find La Taqueria La Familia at 2642 W 32nd Ave. in Denver. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants serving up burritos in the Denver area:

  1. Taqueria La Familia (Highland)
  2. La Abeja (Uptown)
  3. El Gordo Taqueria
  4. Burrito Giant
  5. Carnitas California
  6. El Consome De Morelos
  7. The Burrito Company
  8. Illegal Pete’s Lodo
  9. Señor Burritos
  10. Las Margs

Need more recommendations? Click here to see Yelp's full list.

