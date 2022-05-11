This Restaurant Has The Best Burritos In Denver

If you're ever craving a delicious and packed burrito, Denver is full of restaurants ready to satisfy. Yelp lists the highest-rated restaurants serving burritos in the Mile High City. According to the website, this restaurant claimed the No. 1 spot:

La Taqueria La Familia!

This Highland restaurant has an impressive 4.5 stars with just under 400 reviews. One of their popular menu items is the smothered burrito, which is a huge portion topped with cheese and served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and green chile sauce.

Yelper Carlos P. described his experience here after ordering a smothered burrito:

"Their smothered burrito is hands down the best smothered burrito I've had in Denver. The lady and man working there are amazing people and humble as can be. Authentic vibes with lots of diverse guests. There are larger more fancy and expensive Mexican restaurants down the corner but food isn't nearly as good as this little gold gem. Definitely recommend if in the highland/Northside area."