U.S. Soldier Killed In Bear Attack During Training Mission In Alaska

A United States soldier was killed during a training exercise near Anchorage, Alaska. The soldier, who has not been identified, was part of a small team that was training near the Anchorage Regional Landfill.

The team was attacked by a bear, and the soldier was fatally injured. Officials at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson said that the 673rd Security Forces Squadron responded to the attack and that Alaska Wildlife Troopers are trying to locate the bear.

The area near the attack, which is known as TA 412, has been closed to all recreational activity until the bear has been located.

Officials did not say what type of bear attacked the soldier or what sparked the deadly encounter.

Authorities said they would provide more information once it becomes available and will release the name of the soldier after their family has been notified.