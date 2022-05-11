Watch Passenger Miraculously Land Plane After Pilot Loses Consciousness

Air Traffic Control managed to locate the plane as it was flying just off the coast of Boca Raton and guide the passenger to a safe landing.

“You just witnessed a couple of passengers land that plane,” Air Traffic Control said in the radio audio shared by WPBF.

“Did you say the passengers landed the plane?” another voice responds.

"That's correct."

Aviation expert John Nance told WPBF that this was the first time he'd ever heard of an individual with "no aeronautical experience" successfully landing a plane as large and complicated as the Cessna Caravan.

“The person on the airplane who had no aeronautical experience listened very carefully and obviously followed instructions with great calm,” Nance said. “That’s what made the difference.”

The passenger's name and condition of the pilot have not been released publicly as of Wednesday (May 11) morning, however, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the pilot is believed to have experienced a medical emergency.

An FAA investigation into the incident is ongoing.