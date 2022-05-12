Catholic School Accidentally Sold Mother's Day Roses With A Thong Inside

Officials at a Catholic School in Pennsylvania were left red-faced after inadvertently selling fake roses for Mother's Day with women's lingerie hidden inside the petals.

When officials at St. Anselm School learned they had sold the adult-themed roses to students, they immediately reached out to parents.

"The roses sold at our Mother's Day plant sale were not the single faux flowers originally intended," St. Anselm Principal Seamus Mee said in an email to parents obtained by Philly Voice. "Instead, the item was a Valentine's Day gift intended for adults. The administration will determine how the error occurred and take steps to prevent a further recurrence."

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia also responded to the incident and offered an apology.

"Saint Anselm Parish School took immediate steps to remediate this issue when it became known inclusive of broad communication with school families," Ken Gavin, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, said. "The situation represents an unfortunate mistake, and we apologize deeply."

One family didn't seem bothered by finding a thong hidden inside the rose and shared their reaction on social media.

"Thank you, St. Anselm," a woman can be heard saying after her husband unfurls the thong and shows it off to the camera.