'Exceptionally Rare': Venomous Lizard Found Hiding In Arizona Home

A Gila monster was recently found hiding inside a new home in Mesa, reported 12 News. An expert had to come in and safely relocate the venomous lizard.

Rattlesnake Solutions, a company that specializes in removing venomous animals from homes, was dispatched to the East Valley home. They received reports of a Gila monster hanging out in a newly-built home.

Gila monsters are the only venomous lizard that are native to the United States, and their venom is considered to be as toxic as a Western diamondback rattlesnake.

The reptile removal company posted a video of the extraction to YouTube. In the video, the lizard was found hiding behind some picture frames that were leaned against the wall. The animal was retrieved with a tool and placed inside a bucket until it could be relocated to a secluded area.

Owner of Rattlesnake Solutions Bryan Hughes says that it's "exceptionally rare" to find a Gila monster inside a home. He said that it probably got inside when someone left a door open, drawing the animal to the cool, air-conditioned environment.

Hughes said, "We're just thankful that the homeowner was so rational about it all and allowed us to do our thing and get it back out to the desert where it can stay safe and healthy."

Check out pics of the critter below: