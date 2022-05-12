Five Biggest Columbus Concerts You Don't Want To Miss This Summer

As COVID winds down, live music is beginning to gear back up again. The weather is also starting to get warmer, which can only mean one thing: the summer concert season is here.

After years of cancelled concerts and music festivals, it finally seems as though the music touring industry has gotten back to normal. So grab your sunscreen and put on your dancing shoes. Here are the five best concerts in Columbus you won't want to miss this summer.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is heading out on a world tour supporting his 2021 album Justice. He will make a stop at the Schottenstein Center on May 16. Grab tickets here.