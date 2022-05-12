Five Biggest Columbus Concerts You Don't Want To Miss This Summer
By Taylor Linzinmeir
May 12, 2022
As COVID winds down, live music is beginning to gear back up again. The weather is also starting to get warmer, which can only mean one thing: the summer concert season is here.
After years of cancelled concerts and music festivals, it finally seems as though the music touring industry has gotten back to normal. So grab your sunscreen and put on your dancing shoes. Here are the five best concerts in Columbus you won't want to miss this summer.
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber is heading out on a world tour supporting his 2021 album Justice. He will make a stop at the Schottenstein Center on May 16. Grab tickets here.
Tame Impala
Tame Impala are finally giving fans the chance to listen to The Slow Rush live for the first time since its release in 2020. They'll perform at KEMBA Live! on May 26. Grab tickets here.
Eric Church
CMA's Entertainer of the Year is heading on his Gather Again tour. You can catch him June 2 at KEMBA Live! Grab tickets here.
Willlie Nelson
One of America's biggest icons will be visiting Celeste Center August 5, bringing his outlaw country with him. Grab tickets here.
For more concerts coming to Columbus this summer, head here.