Five Biggest Detroit Concerts You Don't Want To Miss This Summer
By Taylor Linzinmeir
May 12, 2022
After years of COVID brutally taking live music from the world, concerts are finally coming back. There are countless concerts on the books this summer, including huge stadium tours and the return of music festivals. Here are five of the biggest concerts, from R&B and classic rock, coming to Detroit. You won't want to miss this.
The Weeknd
The Weeknd will play his largest Detroit venue at the home of the Detroit Lions on July 27. The musician is on a run supporting his latest album Dawn FM, which arrived January 2, 2022. Doja Cat will open the Ford Field show. Grab tickets here.
Elton John
The “Rocket Man” is scheduled to play his last Detroit show ever on July 18 at Comerica Park. This will be his fifth local stop on his farewell outing. Grab tickets here.
Red Hot Chili Peppers
These Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are playing in Detroit on August 14 at Comercia Park. The Chili Peppers also recently reunited with their guitarist John Frusciante and are supporting their new album Unlimited Love. Grab tickets here.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
The Wu are getting back together for a double bill with Nas. Get ready for this blast of New York hip-hop on September 3 at Pine Knob.
Check out a full list of concerts coming to Detroit, curated by the Detroit News, here.