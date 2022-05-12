Five Biggest Detroit Concerts You Don't Want To Miss This Summer

After years of COVID brutally taking live music from the world, concerts are finally coming back. There are countless concerts on the books this summer, including huge stadium tours and the return of music festivals. Here are five of the biggest concerts, from R&B and classic rock, coming to Detroit. You won't want to miss this.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd will play his largest Detroit venue at the home of the Detroit Lions on July 27. The musician is on a run supporting his latest album Dawn FM, which arrived January 2, 2022. Doja Cat will open the Ford Field show. Grab tickets here.