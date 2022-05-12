Five Biggest Detroit Concerts You Don't Want To Miss This Summer

By Taylor Linzinmeir

May 12, 2022

Picture of a lot of people enjoying night perfomance, large unrecognizable crowd dancing with raised up hands and mobile phones on concert. nightlife
Photo: Getty Images

After years of COVID brutally taking live music from the world, concerts are finally coming back. There are countless concerts on the books this summer, including huge stadium tours and the return of music festivals. Here are five of the biggest concerts, from R&B and classic rock, coming to Detroit. You won't want to miss this.

The Weeknd
The Weeknd will play his largest Detroit venue at the home of the Detroit Lions on July 27. The musician is on a run supporting his latest album Dawn FM, which arrived January 2, 2022. Doja Cat will open the Ford Field show. Grab tickets here.

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Photo: Getty Images

Elton John
The “Rocket Man” is scheduled to play his last Detroit show ever on July 18 at Comerica Park. This will be his fifth local stop on his farewell outing. Grab tickets here.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour - New Orleans, LA
Photo: Getty Images

Red Hot Chili Peppers
These Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are playing in Detroit on August 14 at Comercia Park. The Chili Peppers also recently reunited with their guitarist John Frusciante and are supporting their new album Unlimited Love. Grab tickets here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Are The First To Perform At All New Yaamava' Theater At Yaamava' Resort & Casino At San Manuel
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X will take his horse down to Filmore Detroit on September 6-7 for his Long Live Montero tour. Grab tickets here.

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
The Wu are getting back together for a double bill with Nas. Get ready for this blast of New York hip-hop on September 3 at Pine Knob.

2017 The Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2
Photo: Getty Images

Check out a full list of concerts coming to Detroit, curated by the Detroit News, here.

