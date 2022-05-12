Hall Of Famer Jerome Bettis Graduates From Notre Dame
By Jason Hall
May 12, 2022
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis announce he successfully completed his business degree from Notre Dame University, 28 years after leaving the campus to pursue a legendary NFL career.
Bettis, who left Notre Dame in 1993 after his junior season, was four courses shy of completing his business degree, so he decided to return to South Bend this past semester at the age of 49 in order to keep a promise he made to his mother nearly 30 years prior.
"A promise made, a promise kept. 28 years after leaving @NotreDame, I’ve completed my degree from the Mendoza School of Business," Bettis announced on his verified Twitter account. "I hope my journey serves as reminder that education is the true equalizer in life and it is never too late to start."
When @JeromeBettis36 crosses the stage with his #ND2022 classmates this weekend, he'll fulfill a promise to his mother and finish a commitment that he set out 30 years ago: https://t.co/t3QFlZvhpH pic.twitter.com/wHgewd24Cc
Bettis was selected by the Los Angeles Rams at No. 10 overall in the 1993 NFL Draft and spent three seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1996, finishing his career as the franchise's second-leading rusher behind only fellow Hall of Famer Franco Harris with 10,571 of his 13,662 career rushing yards (3,091 with Rams), which ranks eighth all-time among NFL running backs.
Bettis, a Detroit native, appeared his final NFL game during the Steelers' Super Bowl XL victory at Ford Field and was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.