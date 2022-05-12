Hall Of Famer Jerome Bettis Graduates From Notre Dame

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis announce he successfully completed his business degree from Notre Dame University, 28 years after leaving the campus to pursue a legendary NFL career.

Bettis, who left Notre Dame in 1993 after his junior season, was four courses shy of completing his business degree, so he decided to return to South Bend this past semester at the age of 49 in order to keep a promise he made to his mother nearly 30 years prior.

"A promise made, a promise kept. 28 years after leaving @NotreDame, I’ve completed my degree from the Mendoza School of Business," Bettis announced on his verified Twitter account. "I hope my journey serves as reminder that education is the true equalizer in life and it is never too late to start."