Here Are The Top Baby Names In Texas In 2021

If you're looking for ideas on what to name your baby — or what not to name them, check this out.

The Social Security Administration revealed the top baby names in Texas for 2021. This is a list released annually with data from the year before based on Social Security card application data.

Nationally, Liam, Noah and Oliver round out the top three baby names for boys. For girls, it's Olivia, Emma and Charlotte at the top.

Here's a look at the top 10 baby names for girls in Texas:

Olivia Emma Camila Isabella Mia Sophia Ava Amelia Charlotte Sofia

Here's a look at the top 10 baby names for boys in Texas:

Liam Noah Elijah Mateo Sebastian Santiago Oliver Daniel Jose Benjamin

Last year, Olivia, Emma and Camila were the most popular girl names in Texas. For the boys, however, Elijah edged Mateo for the No. 3 spot.

