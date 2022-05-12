January 6 Committee Subpoenas House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

By Bill Galluccio

May 12, 2022

House Minority Leader McCarthy Briefs Press In Weekly News Conference
Photo: Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was one of five Republican lawmakers subpoenaed to testify before the House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The other House members subpoenaed by the committee were Jim JordanAndy BiggsMo Brooks, and Scott Perry.

All five previously rejected a voluntary request by the committee to testify.

"The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it," Committee chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement. "Before we hold our hearings next month, we wished to provide members the opportunity to discuss these matters with the committee voluntarily. Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we're forced to take this step to help ensure the committee uncovers facts concerning January 6th."

McCarthy did not say if he would ignore the subpoena but did take a swipe at the committee and Democrats moments after the subpoenas were announced.

"Look, my view on the committee has not changed. They're not conducting legitimate investigation. That seems as though they just want to go after their political opponents," McCarthy said, according to Daily Caller reporter Henry Rodgers.

"But the one thing that has changed in America, higher inflation that we haven't seen since the 70's. Unsecure border, gas prices, and now we don't have baby formula," McCarthy added.

