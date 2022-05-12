Kourtney Kardashian Had A 'Breakdown' After Smashing $1M Engagement Ring

In the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian revealed some upsetting news about her $1 million engagement ring from fiancé Travis Barker. In a scene from the fifth episode of the reality show, Kris Jenner noticed that Kourtney wasn't wearing her stunning Lorraine Schwartz ring. "It's actually getting fixed," Kourtney replied, saying she accidentally stepped on it and broke it.

The Poosh founder described the blunder as "probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life... “I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts. I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, like thinking it would be safe right next to me.” Classic mistake! “I had to get something up above in my closet, and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring. I was hysterically crying in my closet for hours, and then I called Travis. I was like, ‘I did something really, really bad.'”

Kourtney was so upset that "It really gave me, like, a nervous breakdown. I was just like, this is the most beautiful thing that I’ve ever had in my life, and how could I have done that?” Luckily, Travis wasn't mad about the honest accident. He "handled it the best," she said.

According to Page Six, the Blink-182 drummer played a big part in designing the ring, which made Kourtney feel even worse. "“Travis picked it out, he designed it, he looked at so many stones and this was me in a stone and I thought that was really special,” she said in the episode.

But it looks like the repairs went smoothly because Kourtney wore the engagement ring on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala.