Mother Kills Two Children Before Taking Her Own Life Amid Custody Battle

Authorities in Oregon said that a mother killed her two children and then took her own life. Jenavie Palmer contacted the Gresham Police Department and asked them to perform a welfare check at the home of her ex-wife, Ashley Palmer.

The two were involved in a bitter custody dispute over their two children, Kayleana Beatrice Palmer, 6, and Xavier Rayvaughn Danger Palmer, 8.

Jenavie said she was concerned after receiving a disturbing text message from Ashley. The message reportedly included a link to a YouTube playlist with the words "mother children murder suicide 2022."

Officers went to Ashley's home after receiving Jenavie's 911 call but could not get inside. When deputies went back to her apartment later that morning, they discovered her body along with the bodies of the two children. Investigators said that they died from gunshot wounds and that Ashley died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jenavie told Oregon Live that she saw her children the weekend before Mother's Day and was supposed to get them back on Tuesday (May 10).

"They were loved," she told the news outlet. "They had their whole lives ahead of them, and it was stolen from them. They are going to be very, very missed."

Neighbors were shocked and upset when they learned that the two young children had been killed.

"I don't know why somebody would -- sorry, but that's," Adrianne Collins told KATU, holding back tears. "Like I said, I have three girls, and I was just looking at their pictures because we're still unpacking, and I was unpacking when they were little, and when you said how old they were, I was, like, oh my gosh I couldn't imagine."