Muse's Matt Bellamy Reacts To Discovery Of Real Supermassive Black Hole

On Thursday (May 12), NASA shared two stunning images of Sagittarius A* — a supermassive black hole in the center of the galaxy — and Matt Bellamy did not disappoint with his reaction.

"Knew she’d show up one day," the Muse frontman captioned an Instagram post showing the black hole and screenshot of an article about the discovery. As fans know, "Supermassive Black Hole" is the name of the lead single off Muse's 2006 album Black Holes and Revelations.

"Take a good look: this is the black hole at the center of our galaxy," NASA captioned the images. "This groundbreaking image of Sagittarius A* was taken by the @ehtelescope team with data from telescopes around the world. After the EHT's iconic image of M87*, released in 2019, this is only the second time a supermassive black hole has been directly observed with its shadow. The gas in the glowing orange ring surrounds the black hole's event horizon, a boundary from which nothing can escape. The ring is created by light bending in the intense gravity around Sagittarius A*, which has a mass some four million times greater than our Sun."

"The second image, which takes a wider look at the space around Sagittarius A*, includes data contributed by several NASA missions," the caption continues. "The orange specks and purple tendrils were captured in infrared light by @nasahubble, and the blue clouds represent data from our orbiting @nasachandraxray observatory."

See Bellamy and NASA's posts below.