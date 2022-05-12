Police Searching For Gunman Who Shot 3 Korean Women At Texas Hair Salon

Police are searching for a gunman who walked into a hair salon in Dallas on Wednesday (May 11) afternoon and shot three women.

Officers responded to the scene at Hair World Salon in the 2200 block of Royal Lane in Koreatown shortly after 2 p.m., according to WFAA. Police found three women — the salon owner, an employee and a customer, who were all Korean — suffering from injuries. After being transported from the scene to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they are expected to be OK. According to NBC DFW, all three women were apparently shot in their extremities.

According to NBC DFW, the gunman stopped his vehicle, walked across the parking lot and entered the hair salon. When he was inside, he yelled "something unintelligible and began shooting." Inside Hair World Salon, police said at least four shots were fired, three of which were by the front door. The man left the business, got into his vehicle and fled the scene after firing off several shots.

Surveillance images of the shooter released Wednesday (May 11) show the man wearing all black and holding a large firearm. The vehicle — a maroon minivan — he was believed to be driving was shown also.

The motive for the shooting has not been confirmed and Dallas Police Sergeant Warren Mitchell said investigators do not have any indication at this time that this shooting was a hate crime, according to NBC DFW. "It's disturbing that for whatever reason might be, whether it's just an argument or whatever, for someone to just run up in there and start shooting," Mitchell said during a press conference Wednesday.

The investigation is still underway. The FBI has been called in to assist with the investigation.

According to police, the suspect is described as a Black man who is about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 with curly medium-length hair and a connecting beard. He was last seen in a maroon minivan vehicle. The gun used in the shooting has not been made immediately clear.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 and reference case #083494-2022.