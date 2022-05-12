Seattle Shop Known For Chewy Bagels Closing Soon

By Zuri Anderson

May 12, 2022

Bagels
Photo: Getty Images

A popular bagel shop in Seattle will be closing its doors before the end of the month, according to Eater Seattle.

Mt. Bagel, a Ballard business that originally started as a pop-up, will be baking its last bagels on May 20. Writers described their bagels as "chewy creations with blistered, dark-brown crusts and airy interiors."

Customers will have until Monday, May 16 to place their last preorders before the bagel shop moves to Bend, Oregon, according to an Instagram post.

"There’s no question that it’s tough to say goodbye to such a kind and supportive customer base," Owner Roan Hartzog wrote on the company's page. "I’ve had so much fun building this bakery and I have so much gratitude for everyone of you who has bought and enjoyed our bagels over the last few years. There’s no way we’d be what we are today without you. With that, we’ll be keeping at it for the next few weeks at a slightly reduced scale to allow some flexibility getting our ducks in a row. Be sure to get your freezers stocked and your schmear knives polished. Talk soon!"

Fans of Mt. Bagel flooded the post with warm goodbyes, tearful replies, and tender memories of the soft bagels.

If you want to bid Hartzog and Mt. Bagel farewell before May 20, you can find the bagel shop at 1417 NW 54th St.

