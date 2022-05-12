The Shins Announce Anniversary Tour For This Iconic Album

The Shins' debut, Oh, Inverted World, turns 21 this year, and to celebrate the band is heading on the road to play the iconic album in its entirety. The trek will be the indie heavyweights' first tour in nearly five years.

“Everything was so tongue-in-cheek in the indie world of the ’90s,” band leader James Mercer said in a statement. “I remember feeling a longing for some sort of romance in music again, something earnest, like a real attempt at some emotional language.”

In addition to playing Oh, Inverted World in full, The Shins' setlist will also include "a nightly rotation of additional fan favorites and deep cuts." The tour kicks off July 12 in San Francisco and end in Portland, Oregon on September 16.

The Shins released a single called "The Great Divide" in 2020; however, haven't released a full album since 2017's Heartworms.

Tickets go on sale May 20; however, fans can register for presale access here. See the full list of tour dates below.

The Shins Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour Dates

07/12/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield ^

07/15/22 – Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium ^

07/16/22 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery* ^

07/22/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

07/23/22 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre ^

07/24/22 – Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre ^

07/26/22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

07/27/22 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

07/29/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

08/01/22 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

08/02/22 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

08/04/22 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium ^

08/06/22 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater ^

08/16/22 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ^

08/17/22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

08/19/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

08/20/22 – Richmond, VA – The National ^

08/23/22 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall ^

08/26/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

08/27/22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^

08/29/22 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia ^

08/30/22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall ^

08/31/22 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre ^

09/02/22 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora ^

09/03/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

09/04/22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

09/06/22 – Saint Louis, MO – The Factory ^

09/08/22 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre ^

09/10/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre ^

09/13/22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre ^

09/14/22 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

09/16/22 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square**

*On Sale Date TBA

^ With special guest Joseph

**Support Act TBA