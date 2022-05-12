Turn It To 11: A 'This Is Spinal Tap' Sequel Is Officially Happening

Nearly 40 years after This Is Spinal Tap rocked our worlds, Castle Rock Entertainment has announced that a sequel is in the works.

Spinal Tap II will see the original cast and crew reuniting, with Rob Reiner returning both as director and in character as fake filmmaker Marty DiBergi, along with Christopher Guest (Nigel Tufnel), Michael McKean (David St. Hubbins) and Harry Shearer (Derek Smalls) reprising their iconic roles.

Reiner discussed the film's plot during an interview with Deadline, explaining that the members (now in their 70s) reband to fulfill a contractual obligation with their late manager Ian Faith (Tony Hendra, the actor who played Faith in the original movie, died last year).

“Ian’s widow inherited a contract that said Spinal Tap owed them one more concert,” Reiner explained. “She was basically going to sue them if they didn’t. All these years and a lot of bad blood we’ll get into and they’re thrown back together and forced to deal with each other and play this concert.”

Reiner also revealed that the Spinal Tap creators may publish a book called Tap Moments that chronicles funny Spinal Tap-like moments from real rockstars.

“Like in the movie, they get stoned and can’t find the stage, that happened to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers,” he said. “When Nigel is frustrated by the little bread in the catering that won’t hold the cold cuts, that last one was taken from a Rolling Stone article about a tour Van Halen had when, in their rider, they didn’t want brown M&Ms. We had an original keyboard player, Jonathan Sinclair, who when he was with the band Uriah Heep, visited us and said they’d been book into a military base, and we put that in, too.”

Spinal Tap II is set to arrive on March 19, 2024.