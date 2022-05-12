Watch 'American Idol' Top 7 Contestants Record Original Songs In BTS Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 13, 2022
The top 7 contests from season 20 of American Idol are dropping their own original songs. The 7 vocalists Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager, Huntergirl, Jay Copeland, Leah Marlene, Nicolina Bozzo, and Noah Thompson headed to the studio to cut their new tracks and gave viewers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at their creative process.
American Idol Behind The Scenws
Check out what goes on behind the scenes of American Idol contestants song writing process!Posted by iHeartRadio on Friday, May 13, 2022
Christian teamed up with producer DannyBoyStyles to record the song "Higher." "If I'm being honest with you, I knew that that was the song from the second that I heard it," the 21-year-old shared. "I just fell in love with it."
Jay recorded the song "Unlonely" with the help of producer Mr. Franks. "So far he's killing it," the producer said. "He's absolutely bodying this record." Nicolina also hit the studio with Mr. Franks to cut her original song. "Let me tell you something, she is insane," he said.
Noah worked with Nashville producer and songwriter Jimmy Robbins to cut a Country track. "Noah has never been in a recording studio before and he handled it like a pro." The 20-year-old singer had a great first time in the studio saying, "I love the way it turned out. I'm really happy with it." Huntergirl also worked with Robbins for her track "Red Bird", fulfilling a longtime dream. "I have wanted to work with Jimmy since I came to Nashville... to get to be in the room with him was just a surreal experience." That feeling is mutual with Robbins calling Huntergirl "the real deal."
Leah collaborated with producer King Henry for her song "Flowers," which she wrote after making it through the show's Hollywood Week. "Working with Leah was awesome," said the producer. "She has one of the craziest voices I've ever heard." Fritz also teamed up with King Henry for his single. "It wasn't too hard to do just because he's such a good singer."
All 7 tracks will drop on May 13 before the top 5 Fritz, Noah, HunterGirl, Nicola, and Leah compete to become the next American Idol on the finale episode featuring guest mentor Carrie Underwood airing Sunday, May 15.