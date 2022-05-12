Watch 'American Idol' Top 7 Contestants Record Original Songs In BTS Video

Christian teamed up with producer DannyBoyStyles to record the song "Higher." "If I'm being honest with you, I knew that that was the song from the second that I heard it," the 21-year-old shared. "I just fell in love with it."

Jay recorded the song "Unlonely" with the help of producer Mr. Franks. "So far he's killing it," the producer said. "He's absolutely bodying this record." Nicolina also hit the studio with Mr. Franks to cut her original song. "Let me tell you something, she is insane," he said.

Noah worked with Nashville producer and songwriter Jimmy Robbins to cut a Country track. "Noah has never been in a recording studio before and he handled it like a pro." The 20-year-old singer had a great first time in the studio saying, "I love the way it turned out. I'm really happy with it." Huntergirl also worked with Robbins for her track "Red Bird", fulfilling a longtime dream. "I have wanted to work with Jimmy since I came to Nashville... to get to be in the room with him was just a surreal experience." That feeling is mutual with Robbins calling Huntergirl "the real deal."