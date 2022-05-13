$1.3 Million 'Crowd-Sized' Metal Detectors Coming To Detroit

Detroit's City Council has voted to approve the purchase of ten new metal detectors. The total cost for the metal detectors, which will screen for guns and knives, is a little over $1.3 million.

Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes brought a proposal to the City Council Tuesday (May 11) asking for the ten next-generation metal detectors.

“The technology will pick up on metal signatures of firearms and large knives,” Hayes explained, according to Local 4 News. “You won’t have to empty anything out of your pockets; you just walk right through.”

The detectors will be unveiled at this year's Ford Fireworks. After the Ford Fireworks, anyone organizing any event in the city can request to use them for free. They can be used indoors and outdoors at events of any size. Each district will have its own, and there will be three extras available for large events.

Hayes hopes that the new safety measure will not only grant people peace of mind, but that it will make the area safer.

“There aren’t anyone carrying illegal firearms or weapons here,” Hayes said. “I can enjoy myself and not worry about being a victim or innocent bystander because I may have accidentally bumped someone.”