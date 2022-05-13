$1.3 Million 'Crowd-Sized' Metal Detectors Coming To Detroit

By Taylor Linzinmeir

May 13, 2022

airport security check
Photo: Getty Images

Detroit's City Council has voted to approve the purchase of ten new metal detectors. The total cost for the metal detectors, which will screen for guns and knives, is a little over $1.3 million.

Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes brought a proposal to the City Council Tuesday (May 11) asking for the ten next-generation metal detectors.

“The technology will pick up on metal signatures of firearms and large knives,” Hayes explained, according to Local 4 News. “You won’t have to empty anything out of your pockets; you just walk right through.”

The detectors will be unveiled at this year's Ford Fireworks. After the Ford Fireworks, anyone organizing any event in the city can request to use them for free. They can be used indoors and outdoors at events of any size. Each district will have its own, and there will be three extras available for large events.

Hayes hopes that the new safety measure will not only grant people peace of mind, but that it will make the area safer.

“There aren’t anyone carrying illegal firearms or weapons here,” Hayes said. “I can enjoy myself and not worry about being a victim or innocent bystander because I may have accidentally bumped someone.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.