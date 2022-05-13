Elon Musk Says Twitter Takeover Is 'Temporarily On Hold'

By Jason Hall

May 13, 2022

TIME Person of the Year
Photo: Getty Images

Elon Musk revealed his deal to takeover Twitter is "temporarily on hold" while sharing a Reuters article on the social media platform estimating that spam and fake accounts comprise less than 5% of its users.

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk tweeted early Friday (May 13) morning.

Twitter accepted Musk's $44 million buyout as part of a deal that is expected to close in 2022, the company confirmed in a news release obtained by CNN on April 25.

The entrepreneur has been vocal about his goal to clean up the social media platform's "spam bots," which mimic real people and appears to have questioned whether Twitter was underreporting such accounts, however, it's unclear what specifically led to the delay in the deal as the company didn't immediately respond to requests for comment made by the Associated Press following Musk's tweet on Friday.

Stock in Twitter and Musk's automotive and clean energy company, Tesla, went in opposite directions as Twitter dropped by 14% and Tesla rose 7%, before the opening bell on Friday.

Investigators have monitored Musk's legal issues, as well as whether acquiring Twitter would distract him from running Tesla, which is currently the world's most valuable automaker, after the company had previously dropped 16% earlier in the week.

Tesla's significant jump in its price of shares casted doubt that Musk's takeover of Twitter would take place.

The entrepreneur had sold more than $8 billion of his Tesla shares to finance his $44 million buyout of the social media company, the AP reports.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.