Friday the 13th Special: A Haunting On The Shore of Lake Michigan

“We just thought it was meant to be,” Jenn said. “But the more time we spent in that house the more it felt like our souls were being drained from our bodies.”

What started out as doors shaking, items disappearing, and cold spots throughout the house culminated in what Jenn described as a specter confronting her in the upstairs hallway.

“The hallway was large, but suddenly I felt like was caving in on me and the floor was giving out,” Jenn said. “There was a glowing light coming from the back staircase. She was coming up the stairs and the light went through her glasses. It looked almost like she was gliding towards me.”

Jenn ran. She got in her car and left the house, but not for good. She moved out about three months later, and has since watched the house transition from owner to owner.

The full audio interview with Jenn is exclusively on the Paranormalish podcast. Hear her describe her paranormal encounter in gripping detail in “She Always Comes Back!!!” available on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a paranormal encounter you want to share? Reach out to host JoJo Wright by emailing ParanormalJoJo@gmail.com or by calling (833) 682-8361.

