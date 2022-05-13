How To Watch The 2022 LOVELOUD Festival

Reynolds is particularly concerned about the youth in his community of Utah, where he formed Imagine Dragons while attending Brigham Young University. "The number one reason for death among teens in Utah is suicide," Reynolds told 2News back in 2017. "Let's drop everything at the door and come together and talk about the problem at hand, which is so many of our LGBTQ youth."

For fans who want to watch from home, the 2022 LOVELOUD Festival will be live-streamed on the foundation's Instagram on Saturday, May 14 starting at 4:00 P.M. (MST). "Whether you are in-person or tuning into our Instagram LIVE-stream, we can’t wait to share the love with you."

For more information on the LOVELOUD Festival and Foundation, click here.