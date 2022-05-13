How To Watch The 2022 LOVELOUD Festival
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 13, 2022
The annual LOVELOUD Festival is back to celebrate and show support for Utah's LGBTQ+ community in 2022. This year's festivities, hosted by YouTuber Kalen Allen, will take place on May 14 at Vivint Arena in West Valley City to "ignite change and celebrate our LGBTQ+ community" with an all-star lineup consisting of WILLOW, Neon Trees, the Aces, and Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds who is a fierce advocate for the queer community.
In 2017 the singer founded the LOVELOUD Foundation as a way to bring communities and families together by starting conversations about "what it means to unconditionally love our LGBTQ+ youth. LOVELOUD offers hope to young people, letting them know they’re not alone and encouraging acceptance in the home and community." The organization's website reports that queer youth living in unaccepting homes and communities are 8 times more likely to die by suicide and 3 times more likely to engage in risky drug use. To change these tragic statistics, the foundation says "It all begins with talking about, sharing and showing the realities of what LGBTQ+ teens face daily."
Reynolds is particularly concerned about the youth in his community of Utah, where he formed Imagine Dragons while attending Brigham Young University. "The number one reason for death among teens in Utah is suicide," Reynolds told 2News back in 2017. "Let's drop everything at the door and come together and talk about the problem at hand, which is so many of our LGBTQ youth."
For fans who want to watch from home, the 2022 LOVELOUD Festival will be live-streamed on the foundation's Instagram on Saturday, May 14 starting at 4:00 P.M. (MST). "Whether you are in-person or tuning into our Instagram LIVE-stream, we can’t wait to share the love with you."
For more information on the LOVELOUD Festival and Foundation, click here.