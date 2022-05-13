How To Watch The Total Lunar Eclipse In Detroit This Weekend

A total lunar eclipse will be visible this weekend in Detroit. This means the moon will cross directly into Earth's shadow on Sunday night (May 15), completely blocking it from the sun.

If the clouds are kept at bay, the total lunar eclipse should be visible — if you're willing to stay awake late enough to see it, that is. It will begin late Sunday night and last a few hours until early Monday morning.

This is a special treat for the Metro City. A total lunar eclipse typically only happens twice every two-and-a-half to three years. It lasts for a few hours and only happens when the moon is full.

Lunar eclipses aren't very common because the “moon’s orbit around Earth is tilted relative to Earth’s orbit around the sun. This tilt is the reason why we have occasional eclipses instead of eclipses every month,” according to NASA.

Here's the full timeline for viewing the total lunar eclipse, according to Local 4 News: