How To Win Your Way To Harry Styles' 'Harry's House Live From NY' Show

Harry's House is Styles' third full-length album following 2019's Fine Line, and showcases 13 new songs, including his current hit "As It Was." In a recent interview with iHeartRadio, Harry explained that this albums is "the best [he's] felt about making music." He said:

"A lot has happened over the last two and a half, three years. I think everyone has went through something kind of as a collective, and personally, and I feel like the kind of forced pause that I had, obviously kind of gave me some time to think a lot about who I am and who I want to be away from music. And I feel like going through that while making an album kind of gave me a chance to really create it from a new place of freedom, and the reward has been, I'd say more in the process than anything I've done so far. So, it's kind of the best I've felt about making music. It's the best I've felt about something I've made. And, I already kind of see a difference in terms of ... you know, this time of putting out music always feels pretty stressful, and I feel quite relaxed this time. I felt such a good time making it, and I feel like I have experienced so many wonderful things in the process of making it. So, I'm really happy, and I've never felt better about being a musician. And I feel very lucky to be able to do this and really happy that I'm getting to share it with people now."