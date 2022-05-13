Mom Sues TikTok After 10-Year-Old Daughter Died Doing 'Blackout Challenge'

The mother of a 10-year-old girl who died attempting a viral challenge has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance.

Tawainna Anderson said that her daughter, Nylah, died while attempting the "blackout challenge" on the popular social media site. The challenge involves participants holding their breath until they pass out.

Anderson found her daughter unconscious on December 7 and rushed her to the hospital, where she died five days later.

"Nylah endured hellacious suffering as she struggled and fought for breath and slowly asphyxiated until near the point of death," the lawsuit states.

Anderson blamed TikTok for recommending dangerous videos for her daughter to watch.

"The TikTok Defendants' algorithm determined that the deadly Blackout Challenge was well-tailored and likely to be of interest to 10-year-old Nylah Anderson, and she died as a result," the lawsuit continues.

TikTok responded to the lawsuit and said that the "disturbing 'challenge,' which people seem to learn about from sources other than TikTok, long predates our platform and has never been a TikTok trend."

"We remain vigilant in our commitment to user safety and would immediately remove related content if found," the company added in a statement. "Our deepest sympathies go out to the family for their tragic loss."