Multiple People Injured In Shooting Outside High School Graduation

Four people were injured in a shooting outside of a high school graduation ceremony in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on Thursday (May 12) night. The Hot Springs Police Department said the shooting stemmed from a large fight that broke out in the parking lot of the Hot Springs Convention Center after the graduation ceremony had finished.

The victims were taken to two local hospitals, but no updates have been provided on their conditions. After the shooting, large groups of people showed up at both hospitals, and officers were dispatched to lock them down and prevent further violence.

Officials said that no graduates or current students from Hot Springs World Class High School were involved in the incident.

"We are still learning more details about the unfortunate situation that took place outside of the Hot Springs Convention Center following our Graduation Ceremony," Hot Springs School District Superintendent Stephanie Nehus said in a statement. "We can confirm that none of our current students or graduates were involved. Our Law Enforcement Officers and staff will do all that we can to assist in the investigation. Our hearts and thoughts are with all individuals who suffered injuries tonight."

Authorities have not made any arrests and did not recover any weapons at the scene.